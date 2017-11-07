Marks & Spencer releases Paddington-themed Christmas ad

The 90-second seasonal ad has snow, heart, humour, marmalade sandwiches and a bear

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Deirdre Falvey

Marks & Spencer is first off the mark this year with a cute Christmas ad campaign fromted by Paddington Bear. The 90 second long 'Paddington and the Christmas Visitor' opens with Paddington dreaming of being given marmalade by Santa for Christmas.

 

The ad has it all. It’s timely (Paddington 2 is released this week and the C-word is coming soon-ish), has snow, a heart, humour and good cheer, a familiar speaking bear, marmalade sandwiches and product placement to boot.

Marks & Spencer today unveiled its Christmas ad, a lavishly produced Paddingtonesque M&S Christmas special. The eponymous bear inadvertently knocks a burglar – in a red hoodie and red stocking – down by opening his circular roof window and bashing it into the burglar’s face, and mistakes him for the usual red-clad visitor.

Paddington offers to help “Santa” to deliver the sack of presents back to all the houses where he stole them from (cue scenes of mixed-race family joy through the snow-tinged window, and the visibly softening heart of a hardened criminal).

The bear’s subsequent attempt to manage Santa’s sleigh – a rooftop decoration – leads to glorious chaos and the sleigh hurtles to the ground, where it is sighted by a small boy, and ultimately leads to a Santa-Sighting-with-Helpful-Bear-on-the-Streets TV news story from quintessential British newscaster Angela Rippon. And all in a mere 90 seconds.

This year’s M&S ad, Paddington and the Christmas Visitor, is angling for a family market, and is a departure from last year’s twist which featured a stylish, badass Mrs Claus played by Janet McAteer (and M&S’s first increase in Christmas clothing sales for six years), and previous years which plumped for celebrities including Joanna Lumley and Stephen Fry.

This year, the company went for comforting sentimentality and fun for the family after what its global brand and marketing director Rob Westonsays has been a year packed with “lots of unsettling news”.

At one point in the ad the bear snaffles some M&S mince pies, and apparently the M&S Christmas range will include 90 Paddington-themed products including children’s blue duffle coats, marmalade and soft toy bears.

The ad, which took four months to create, using using original street and indoor scenes from the movie, was in partnership with film producer StudioCanal, and is the latest in what has become this side of the pond’s Superbowl equivalent for advertising, with retailers seeking to outdo each other (and their own previous efforts).

The ad will be shown in cinemas in the slot just before the movie and makes its TV debut on ITV tonight. As well as the 90-second ad, there are shorter 60-second and 30-second versions

The ad was spendy (thought they haven’t confirmed how much), especially with such a high-profile film connection; nonetheless Weston said it cost less than last year’s M&S ad.

The nostalgic, humorous ad ends with the line “Spend it well”, a neat encapsulation of the commodification of Christmas.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.