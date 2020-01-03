Marian Finucane: ‘What a trailblazer she was for women in broadcasting’

Tributes continue to pour in for RTÉ broadcaster Marian Finucane, who has been described as a “trailblazer” and formidable presence on Irish radio.

Finucane died suddenly on Thursday at home, RTÉ said in a statement. She was 69.

On Friday morning, RTÉ presenter Miriam O’Callaghan said Finucane “was the most wonderful broadcaster, her importance cannot be over estimated, she was a trailblazer”.

“Her interview with Nuala O Faolain was the best I have ever heard,” O’Callaghan told Newstalk Breakfast.

“She was a brilliant journalist, but was not interested in the celebrity side, she shied away from it.”

Former president Mary Robinson told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that Finucane had an empathy and commanding tone and the questions she asked were astute and very honest.

“She had an amazing capacity to draw people out. It’s a skill to be a great listener,” she said.

Ms Robinson said that the Women Today programme had courageously spoken out on issues for the first time, including when Finucane accompanied an Irish woman who travelled to the UK to have an abortion. “That was something people didn’t want to listen to,” said Ms Robinson.

Finucane’s interview with Nuala O’Faolain had been very significant and must have helped a lot of people, she said. “Nobody else could have done that interview.”

Ms Robinson said: “She was important because she was a trailblazer, she was honest. She always moved agendas, she just went on blazing that trail, she wasn’t afraid of church or State.”

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said his abiding memory of Ms Finucane was of her studio desk covered in newspapers, he wondered how order could come from something that looked so chaotic, but it always did.

She had a deep fluency, a great work ethic and a professional attitude, he told Morning Ireland.

“She reminded me of how much we have changed as a country.”

Finucane was born in Dublin in 1950. Initially studying architecture at Bolton Street College of Technology, she later turned her attention to the media and joined the national broadcaster as a continuity announcer in 1974.

Her early years saw her work as a presenter on the radio books programme Paper Chase, and later as a reporter on Day by Day. In 1979, she presented the programme Women Today.

On Gay Byrne’s retirement in 1999, she took over his early morning radio slot to present The Marian Finucane Show, and then moving to the morning slots on Saturday and Sunday.

‘Extraordinary’

Aonghus McAnally, speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, said: “She had an extraordinary ability to get the best from people, her empathy, people opened up to her.

“What a trailblazer she was for women in broadcasting.

“She was a listener and had curiosity, empathy and a sense of humour and had no trouble poking fun at herself.

“The landscape of broadcasting in Ireland changed because of Gay Byrne and Marian Finucane. She was an inspiration to so many young women who wanted to be involved in broadcasting.”

On the same programme, communications expert Terry Prone said Ms Finucane will be remembered most for the “absolute reasonableness” in the way she approached an interview.

“She was very much the representative of the ordinary man and woman,” she said.

“She had an amazing capacity to create circumstances in which people hanged themselves. People became more and more confident and told her way too much.

“Her interview with her good friend Nuala O Faolain was chilling, she was an empathetic presence, but she was not overly sympathetic. It must have been very difficult to do.”

Broadcaster Joe Duffy also paid tribute to highlighting Finucane’s “empathy, her voice, her sympathy, the trust people had in her.”

Duffy told Newstalk Breakfast that he did not know her party politics because she asked the questions so that listeners could form their own opinion.

“People felt they would get a fair hearing from her. People had an instinctive trust in her voice. Her anger, her emotions were real, her disdain was real when it came,” he said.

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern said the Marian Finucane programme “was a programme you would go on because you felt you got a good opportunity to state your case”.

He said: “In difficult times, the programme to go on was Marian’s. She had that calm voice. You could clearly see that she was following an issue all week, she had a deep knowledge of issues, she sounded all relaxed, but she was tremendously detailed.”

‘Made a mark’

Chief executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Noeline Blackwell, told Newstalk that Finucane “was a trailblazer, when she spoke out on women’s issues, she made a mark way outside the world of broadcasting.”

President Michael D Higgins led tributes on Thursday evening following the announcement. He said the country had lost a “deeply respected, trusted and much loved broadcaster” who had become central to her profession.

“Many will remember the wisdom and sensitivity with which Marian Finucane dealt with discussions and confrontations between different voices on what were controversial issues of the day,” he said.

“She was one of the very early exemplars to those who sought a proper representation of women in broadcasting.”

Dee Forbes, RTÉ director general described her as a person “of immense capability; a household name, she was first and foremost a tenacious journalist with a zeal for breaking new ground”.

Throughout her career, she noted, Finucane had “tackled the big social issues of the day with command and insight”.

“Multi-skilled, she forged a distinguished career on television, as well as undertaking significant charity work in Africa. Ireland has lost a unique voice. RTÉ has lost a beloved colleague.”