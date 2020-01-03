Marian Finucane: Share your memories and tributes

What are your stand-out memories of the veteran broadcaster?

Updated: 37 minutes ago

Marian Finucane in the RTE Radio Studios in January 1980. Photograph: Pat Langan

Marian Finucane in the RTE Radio Studios in January 1980. Photograph: Pat Langan

 

Broadcaster Marian Finucane has died at the age of 69. She is remembered as a formidable radio presence who had throughout a decades-long career held the pulse of a nation.

The Irish Times is inviting readers to share their tributes to the veteran broadcaster, and their favourite memories of her, or best radio moments over the years.

Marian Finucane: Share your memories and tributes

You can share yours using this form. A selection of contributions may be published as part of our coverage, online and/or in print.

Thank you.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.