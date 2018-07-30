Love Island: Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham claim the crown and £50,000

After eight hot and steamy weeks, the firm favourites finished on top

Jennifer Gannon

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham: winners of Love Island 2018. Photograph: ITV

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham: winners of Love Island 2018. Photograph: ITV

 

Contestants Danni Dyer and Jack Fincham are this year’s winner’s of Love Island. The triumphant pair had been a couple for the majority of the eight weeks of the ITV2 dating show. They beat three other couples to become the 2018 king and queen of the villa and take the £50,000 prize.

As the sun finally sets on the fantasy phenomenon that is Love Island, it’s been eight long weeks of Dr Alex and his sunburned skin, Jack’s blinding gnashers, Georgia’s daily declarations of ‘loyalty’ and the rustling of Ikea sheets that make up the minutes of the Do Bits Society daily meetings.

So what is the appeal of a group of glamour models and personal trainers objectifying each other in a fancy villa?

Sucking down on a slushy cocktail that “tastes like the Junior Cert” Róisín Smith from Drimnagh says apart from “Classic” Jack being a “certified ride” it’s “a good laugh”

This year’s Love Island became an addictive, communal space for gossip that’s usually reserved for weekend WhatsApp groups. And here at the omniplex, brandishing “Absolut Melt” cocktails dressed in their “I’ve Got a Text!” t-shirts after work, crews, girl gangs and style-conscious lads gathered for a last guilt-free giggle at the Brexit babes’ romantic travails.

Joel Romeou from Barcelona living in Portobello got addicted this year because “friend of mine kept talking about it last year but it was too late to get into it and it was too confusing to follow! So when it started this year me and my boyfriend made a commitment to watch and see what it was all about. Sometimes it’s still a little hard to understand for me, like what does ‘rate’ even mean? But I love the different accents and trying to learn the slang from other countries. Dani is my fave but Laura is definitely my fave too.”

A Bayside woman who didn’t want to be named (“names removed to protect the guilty please!”)said the show convinced her to go to Mallorca (with her husband in tow), influenced by the shots of the romantic scenery – husbands optional! – included in the show.

Cillian Dwyer from Baldoyle explains the show’s unique appeal: “I was always a fan of Big Brother and those type of shows back in the day but then I gave them up because there isn’t enough time in the day. This year, I had a bit of a crap year and I wanted some escapism, I heard about it last year and wanted to give it a go. I’ve really enjoyed it because I’m fascinated with people’s behaviour and this has fed into that – I’m a nosey wagon! I’ve no interest in the World Cup so it was nice to be able to talk to friends and work mates about it.”

As the crowd’s cheers for the inevitable winners faded, another year of cheap fun in the sun has ended and all that remains are the smouldering embers of the famous fire pit ready to be stoked next year.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.