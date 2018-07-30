Love Island: Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham claim the crown and £50,000

Contestants Danni Dyer and Jack Fincham are this year’s winner’s of Love Island. The triumphant pair had been a couple for the majority of the eight weeks of the ITV2 dating show. They beat three other couples to become the 2018 king and queen of the villa and take the £50,000 prize.

As the sun finally sets on the fantasy phenomenon that is Love Island, it’s been eight long weeks of Dr Alex and his sunburned skin, Jack’s blinding gnashers, Georgia’s daily declarations of ‘loyalty’ and the rustling of Ikea sheets that make up the minutes of the Do Bits Society daily meetings.

So what is the appeal of a group of glamour models and personal trainers objectifying each other in a fancy villa?

Sucking down on a slushy cocktail that “tastes like the Junior Cert” Róisín Smith from Drimnagh says apart from “Classic” Jack being a “certified ride” it’s “a good laugh”

This year’s Love Island became an addictive, communal space for gossip that’s usually reserved for weekend WhatsApp groups. And here at the omniplex, brandishing “Absolut Melt” cocktails dressed in their “I’ve Got a Text!” t-shirts after work, crews, girl gangs and style-conscious lads gathered for a last guilt-free giggle at the Brexit babes’ romantic travails.

Joel Romeou from Barcelona living in Portobello got addicted this year because “friend of mine kept talking about it last year but it was too late to get into it and it was too confusing to follow! So when it started this year me and my boyfriend made a commitment to watch and see what it was all about. Sometimes it’s still a little hard to understand for me, like what does ‘rate’ even mean? But I love the different accents and trying to learn the slang from other countries. Dani is my fave but Laura is definitely my fave too.”

A Bayside woman who didn’t want to be named (“names removed to protect the guilty please!”)said the show convinced her to go to Mallorca (with her husband in tow), influenced by the shots of the romantic scenery – husbands optional! – included in the show.

Cillian Dwyer from Baldoyle explains the show’s unique appeal: “I was always a fan of Big Brother and those type of shows back in the day but then I gave them up because there isn’t enough time in the day. This year, I had a bit of a crap year and I wanted some escapism, I heard about it last year and wanted to give it a go. I’ve really enjoyed it because I’m fascinated with people’s behaviour and this has fed into that – I’m a nosey wagon! I’ve no interest in the World Cup so it was nice to be able to talk to friends and work mates about it.”

As the crowd’s cheers for the inevitable winners faded, another year of cheap fun in the sun has ended and all that remains are the smouldering embers of the famous fire pit ready to be stoked next year.