Love/Hate is returning to RTÉ on Friday nights. Why did we love it so much?

Before Normal People, the crime drama was Irish TV’s record-breaking must-watch series

Love/Hate: Brian Gleeson, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gillen in the first season of the Irish gangland drama

Love/Hate: Brian Gleeson, Robert Sheehan and Aidan Gillen in the first season of the Irish gangland drama

 

Warning: This article contains spoilers

The numbers pretty much speak for themselves. Love/Hate’s finale, in November 2014, drew in more than a million viewers. At one point the crime series was being watched by more than half of all the people watching anything on television in Ireland at the time. And until Normal People arrived, it held the record for the most streams on the RTÉ Player. Soon, viewers from Australia to South Korea were in on the action.

Love/Hate, which premiered on RTÉ in October 2010, was televisual lightning in a bottle. No wonder RTÉ was so keen to bring it back. And now, from tomorrow, fans will be able to rewatch it all each Friday night, as the series slots into the gap left on RTÉ One by the vacationing Late Late Show.

So, 10 years after we first met Nidge, Fran, Darren and the other ill-fated criminals, just why was Love/Hate the critical and commercial smash that it was?

Whether it’s Tommy asking gardaí for fizzy orange after a botched kidnapping, sex toys in customs or Nidge’s moll looking for a cushion ‘for me knees’ mid-coitus, Love/Hate  had a lexicon all its own

Part of it is timing: with newspapers full of reporting on the real-life Dublin criminals of the time, TV audiences already had a baseline interest in the show’s dark premise. With Ireland fully in recession by 2010, Love/Hate seemed like a love (hate) letter to a city that was in a bad way.

Aside from that, 2010 was considered part of a golden era for TV – Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Sopranos and The Wire were all showing, or had been until recently – and, well, it was high time we in Ireland had a contender of our own. Besides, an Irish drama with a strong sense of place was long overdue.

Initially, the show was slow off the blocks, despite a promising cast that included Aidan Gillen, Ruth Negga and Robert Sheehan. Critics bristled at the glorification of gangland. Menace and violence were brewing, certainly, but tempered with plenty of light relief. Nidge Delaney (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor), at that point a weaselly, middle-tier wannabe, was still learning how to load handguns from YouTube tutorials, all while upkeeping his (lols) Bebo page and planning a tacky, wallet-busting wedding.

But Love/Hate soon found its groove. Audiences became ever more drawn to Nidge, Darren (Sheehan) and the unpredictable Fran (Peter Coonan). As is the way in the criminal world, kingpins and higher-ups were disposed of, paving the way for young, ambitious types (and, ergo, a fresh-faced cast). With Maureen Hughes ingeniously casting a number of relatively unfamiliar actors – Coonan, Killian Scott, Barry Keoghan, Charlie Murphy, Johnny Ward, Caoilfhionn Dunne, John Connors – Love/Hate had a youthful energy and identity of its own, allowing an audience to invest in the characters.

Love/Hate: Mark Dunne, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Peter Coonan and Laurence Kinlan in season five
Love/Hate: Mark Dunne, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Peter Coonan and Laurence Kinlan in season five

Whether by accident or design, choice lines and salty insults in the series soon went viral. Whether it’s Tommy asking gardaí for fizzy orange after a botched Tiger kidnapping, sex toys in customs or Nidge’s moll Janet looking for a cushion “for me knees” mid-coitus, Love/Hate soon had a lexicon all its own. The comedy became the perfect foil in a show otherwise spattered with violence, where each week involved guesswork about who might be next to meet their maker.

Underpinning the subversive script and brilliantly Irish language was a sense that RTÉ was giving Stuart Carolan, Love/Hate’s writer and creator, and his fellow programme-makers a hall pass to produce exactly the show they wanted to. And when that happens, things can go pretty much anywhere.

Carolan had no problem offing major characters with nary a warning, and this only added to the addictive, sickly tension of the plots. By season five the unhinged Fran was on a mission to kill Tommy, and everyone was on a mission to kill Nidge, who had turned into a hypnotically Machiavellian tormentor. Who, if anyone, would get there first? Sorry for sounding hyperbolic, but Sundays could barely come quickly enough. Add double-crossings galore, a cat-and-mouse game with law enforcement and the sort of sex scenes that would give a Liveline listener cause for a trip to the fainting couch, and serious bangs for bucks were going on here. Suffice to say your next few Friday nights are sorted for quease and fizz.

Love/Hate begins on RTÉ One at 10.50pm on Friday

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.