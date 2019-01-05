Louis CK shows comedians aren’t owed laughter, they must earn it

Memeing of Life: Reaction to comedian’s comeback shouldn’t offend those who value free expression

Seamas O'Reilly

There was online backlash over Louis CK’s jokes, and an online backlash against the backlash

There was online backlash over Louis CK’s jokes, and an online backlash against the backlash

 

Just in time for the disintegration of the fuzzy feeling of the festive period, Louis CK brought us 2019’s first dispatch from the worst elements of the internet commentariat. CK performed one of his first sets since he admitted to forcing multiple female comics to watch him masturbate, which he then lied about to ruin their careers. His set, subsequently leaked online, included some remedial bits about gender identity, and a few jabs at the survivors of the Parkland school shooting. There was, of course, online backlash over these jokes, and – quelle surprise – an online backlash against the backlash.

Some quibbled with the leak itself. “I don’t know how many Parkland victim families were in attendance” tweeted shouty comedian Doug Stanhope. “Who made them outraged? Like telling your co-worker that Bob from HR said she’s ugly. Who’s the one that hurt her feelings? Bob?”

Ignoring the fact that this presumes CK could have ever known whether such survivors were in his audience, a public performance by the world’s most infamous comedian is different to a confidential chat with a co-worker in just about any way those two things can be compared.

Free speech

More importantly, the material itself was not the point. Free speech means you’re free to say, or tweet, whatever you want, and the rest of us are free to say “ugh”. It certainly doesn’t mean everyone else’s freedom to criticise your speech ceases to exist. The edgelord web frame their detractors as thin-skinned snowflakes because they hate seeing their beloved free market at work. Just as the consumer doesn’t want bad food from an unhygenic chef, they might also not want lame, dated gags from unrepentant predators who prey on women and ruin their careers.

As the author AR Moxon (@juliusGoat) put it in Twitter’s best response to the issue, comedians aren’t owed our laughter, they must earn it.

“Anyone is free to tell edgy jokes” he wrote. “If the jokes make people laugh, the comedian has succeeded. If the people stop laughing, then the comedian has failed. An audience that doesn’t laugh — for whatever reason — isn’t the audience’s fault.”

Like those little bits of carrot-shaped bile you might find in a pool of vomit in a pub toilet, the jokes themselves were disgusting, but merely part of a more repulsive whole. The reaction to CK’s comeback gigs shouldn’t offend those who value free expression, it should encourage anyone who thinks being a serial predator should have consequences, and boring “edgy” gags should be left to mid-90s college dorms and Ricky Gervais tours. If the web’s edgiest wags get offended every time people refuse to laugh at their dated material, they should develop tougher skin themselves.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.