Larry Gogan’s just-a-minute quiz: the answers that became part of Irish folklore

Fact or fiction - the truth is out there

Larry Gogan at RTÉ. Photograph: Eric Luke

Larry Gogan at RTÉ. Photograph: Eric Luke

 

Larry: Name something you open other than a door?
Caller: Your bowels

Larry: Name a jacket potato topping?
Caller: Jam

Larry: What was Hitler’s first name?
Caller: Heil

Larry: Where is the Taj Mahal?
Caller: Opposite the Dental Hospital

Larry: Name something that flies that doesn’t have an engine?
Caller: A bicycle with wings

Larry: Name an occupation where you might need a torch?
Caller: Burglar

Larry: What is the capital of France?
Caller: F

Larry: Name a bird with a long neck?
Caller: Naomi Campbell

Larry: Who would use a shuttlecock?
Caller: An astronaut

And the one that never actually happened but was part of Brendan Grace’s comedy routine
Larry: Complete the catchphrhase “as happy as …”
Caller: A pig in shit

