Larry Gogan, ‘greatest DJ of them all’ laid to rest in Dublin

Larry Gogan was described at his funeral today as “the greatest DJ of them all” as well as being a man of faith who had lived an “incredible life” but had remained humble throughout.

Some 800 mourners – family, friends and work colleagues from RTÉ – filled the cavernous St Pius X church in Templeogue, Co Dublin, to hear the chief celebrant, Father Brian D’Arcy, praise his friend as “a man who brought happiness wherever he was”.

Larry Gogan died on January 7th, aged 85. He was predeceased by his wife Florrie but is survived by his children Gerard, Orla, David Gráinne and Sinead, and their families, including 12 grandchildren, and his two siblings, Tom and Niall.

Most of his 60 years as a professional were spent in RTÉ where, famously, his was the first voice heard on Radio 2, now known as 2FM. His funeral heard that he was at his most relaxed sitting behind a microphone, playing music for others to listen to or orchestrating his just a minute quiz.

Recent weeks had been hard for RTÉ staff, said Fr D’Arcy, enumerating the deaths of actor and comedian Niall Tóibín, former Late Late Show presenter Gay Byrne and radio conversation host Marian Finucane.

“It is most certainly the end of an era,” said Fr D’Arcy, delivering something of a rock and roll moment himself by commenting, “nobody gets out of here alive”.

“When nobody was looking,” the priest said that as many present were en route to the funeral of Marian Finucane, “he disappeared in the quiet of the night. Typical Larry.”

But now he was reunited with his beloved late wife Florrie, said Fr D’Arcy, urging all present to be kind to themselves by taking time out for a little walk, a look at the sunset or listen to some music.

‘Happy as Larry’

“He brought happiness wherever he was,” said Fr D’Arcy, adding “as happy as. . .” while pausing and not delivering the infamous punchline the tittering congregation suspected he was about to, saying instead, and to great relief, “as happy as Larry”.

“Larry was an extraordinary man who was also very ordinary . . . He loved his family. He was adored by everyone. We all knew he was the greatest DJ we were ever likely to know.”

He asked the congregation: “Weren’t we very lucky to have lived with him?”

Larry was a convinced Christian and, said Fr D’Arcy, “never in my whole life did anyone say to me a bad word about Larry Gogan”.

Unusually, Fr D’Arcy’s warm, affectionate and lengthy homily was rewarded with applause.

Many luminaries from broadcasting and music attended. Among them were Dee Forbes, director general of RTÉ, and Moya Doherty, chairwoman of the RTÉ Authority. Also present was Col Liam Condon, aide de camp to the President, Michael D Higgins, and Cmdt Caroline Burke, ADC to the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar.

Other mourners included Ronan Collins, Marty Whelan, Ian Wilson, Joe Duffy, Dan Healy, Dave Fanning, Rodney Rice, Bryan Dobson, Jenny Green, Morah Ryan, Alice O’Sullivan and Larry Mullen.

Larry Gogan’s daughter Orla thanked those who had sympathised with the family over her father’s death. They were overwhelmed, she said.

“We lost the king of our family – the coolest Dad and granddad . . . We loved him so, so much.”

Larry Gogan’s remains were interred afterwards at a private burial ceremony.