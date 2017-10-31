Kevin Spacey has award revoked after harassment claims

The International TV Academy has withdrawn a planned award for actor Kevin Spacey in the wake of historical harassment allegations against him.

The House of Cards actor had been due to receive the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award in New York in November, but has now had the honour revoked.

In a statement on its website, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences said: “The International Academy has announced today that in light of recent events it will not honour Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award.”

The news comes shortly after actor Anthony Rapp accused the 58-year-old of historical harassment at a party at his apartment 30 years ago, when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26.

It has also been announced that political thriller House of Cards will come to an end after its upcoming sixth series.

It is thought that the decision to end the Netflix drama was made prior to Rapp’s claim about Spacey.

Spacey said in a post on Twitter that he does not remember the alleged incident. He also announced in the same message that he is living “as a gay man”.

He said: “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour.”

– PA