Ken Kercheval, who played Cliff Barnes in Dallas, dies aged 83

Ken Kercheval, who played Cliff Barnes, JR Ewing’s nemesis in the US soap opera Dallas, has died. He was 83.

The actor, who died on Sunday evening in his Indiana hometown, according to the Daily Clintonian newspaper, was cast as Ewing’s rival oil baron in 1978. He had begun his career on the stage, appearing in Cabaret, Fiddler on the Roof and other Broadway productions.

Kercheval and Hagman were the only actors to appear in all 14 seasons of Dallas, appointment television that was renowned for its cliffhangers. Kercheval reprised his role in a 1996 Dallas reunion special, JR Returns, as well as a 2012 reboot of the series.

Former costars have paid tribute. “Ken Kercheval – Supremely talented, a wonderful storyteller, slyly humorous and always unpredictable,” wrote Victoria Principal, who played Pamela Barnes, Cliff’s daughter. “I hope you, Larry & Barbara are throwing a Texas style heavenly party!”

Linda Gray, who played JR’s first wife, Sue Ellen, wrote: “So sad to hear about the passing of Ken Kercheval. What a special man he was. An amazing actor, a lovely friend. RIP dear Ken. What a gem!”

In typical Dallas fashion, reports of his death were initially dismissed as false. A post on Kercheval’s Facebook page read: “That J.R.’s at it again. He’s hacked the Daily Clintonian.” But a funeral home and a representative for the actor later confirmed his death. The Daily Clintonian said the Facebook page had been hacked.

The actor is survived by four children from two marriages.

Dallas rivals: Ken Kercheval with Patrick Duffy and Larry Hagman, who played Bobby and JR Ewing

