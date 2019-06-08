For anyone looking at the chaos wreaked in the US by Donald Trump and smugly thinking it couldn’t happen here, events last week should comprehensively shatter that delusion.

As the US president arrives on Wednesday, his influence is evident on Irish airwaves, with one of RTÉ’s highly touted stars declaring that she owes her success to Trump. Not that Jennifer Zamparelli, newly ensconced as host of her own 2FM show (Jennifer Zamparelli, weekdays), sounds thrilled about it.