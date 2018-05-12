Israel’s Netta wins the Eurovision song contest

Israel decisively won the 63rd Eurovision song contest on Saturday night, earning 529 votes, with Cyprus second in the voting with 436 votes.

Having run one of the most successful Irish campaigns of the past decade, Ryan O’Shaughnessy finished 16th in this year’s competition with his ballad Together.

Ryan O’Shaughnessy representing Ireland with ‘Together’ performs during the Eurovision final in Lisbon. Photograph: Jose Sena Goulao/EPA

Israel’s kitschy pop number Toy has been a huge favourite with Eurovision fans, and evidently with the European public.

Cyprus song Fuego, a high-intensity pop number sung by Eleni Foureira, ran neck and neck with Israel in the odds throughout the week and was considered by many the likely winner.

Eleni Foureira representing Cyprus with ‘Fuego’ at the Eurovision final in Lisbon. Photograph: Jose Sena Goulao/EPA

Austria’s César Sampson was the unexpected winner of the jury vote with his smooth R’n’B number Nobody But You, and placed third overall.

Israel has competed in Eurovision 41 times and won three times before, most recently in 1998.

The contest took an unexpected turn when a protester jumped on stage and took the microphone away from the UK’s singer SuRie in the middle of her performance. Security staff wrestled the intruder off the stage and she finished her performance to a huge audience ovation.

The UK declined the offer from contest producers for SuRie to perform again at the end of the running order, and the UK finished in 11th place.