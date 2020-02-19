‘I am angry and sad’: Russell Brand writes tribute to Caroline Flack

Russell Brand said he is “angry and sad” following the death of Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, who took her own life before standing trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.

In a lengthy blog post on his website, Brand wrote: “I am angry and sad that Caroline Flack found herself in that place. I am sad because she was a lovely little person, a real laugh, a dynamo and the idea that she had been so drained of hope by her circumstances chokes me.

“I am angry because I have watched this play out before with vulnerable people in the public eye and I would like to slay with some righteous sword the salacious, foaming, incessant poking, trolling judgment that chased her to the grave.”

Brand, a TV presenter and actor whose film roles include Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him To The Greek, said society’s “values” are in “serious need of reevaluation”.

“I have resigned from fame because it brought out the worst in me, vanity, insecurity, jealousy, competitiveness,” he wrote.

“Most people I’ve spoken to have comparable experiences, it’s hard to endure what celebrity does to your mental health without a robust constitution or strong counter measures to ground and protect you.”

Brand also addressed the role of the press and social media in the tragedy: “There is little to be gained from allocating blame now that Caroline is dead. Her vulnerability was obvious when the CPS pursued her case and when she took another turn in the barrel with the media and social media. I’ve seen that there are petitions to regulate the press and I admire the optimism of the enterprise.

“But the media is made up of people, the world of celebrity is made up of people, social media is made up of people. All culture, all values pass through the consciousness of individuals and collectives. If we want the world to change, for less people to die in pain and shame then we should pause before we next vent a pleasurable stab of vindictive judgment or jeering condemnation.”

The tragedy has put the spotlight back on the pressures that come with TV celebrity, with Flack the fourth person linked to Love Island to have died by suicide.

An online petition calling for a British government inquiry into “the practices and policies of mainstream media organisations and social media platforms in their efforts to protect members of the public from harm” had more than 500,000 signatures by Tuesday.

Love Island returned to Virgin Media One on Monday with a tribute to Flack following the cancellation of the programme on Saturday and Sunday. – Additional reporting: PA

Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email or jo@samaritans.ie