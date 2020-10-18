Hugh Laurie delivers a sly Boris Johnson impersonation

In BBC’s Roadkill, his villain politician is a ‘character’ in public, philanderer in private

Ed Power

Laurie’s Conservative party minister Peter Laurence is only a little bit Boris

Laurie’s Conservative party minister Peter Laurence is only a little bit Boris

 

Hugh Laurie has a great villain’s face in that he projects not menace or pure evil but a chilling implacability. It’s often the quiet ones who need watching and in Roadkill (BBC One, 9pm) Laurie surveys the world through lidded, inscrutable eyes.

He also appears to be delivering a sly Boris Johnson impersonation in this muddled and only occasionally gripping new thriller from David Hare (The Hours, Collateral). To be sure, Laurie’s Conservative party minister Peter Laurence is only a little bit Boris – the chief resemblance being he’s an outsized personality who understands the public loves him because he’s a “character”.

That’s in public. In private he is a philanderer, and, very possibly, a corrupt businessman. He’s also an implacable adversary. And, as Roadkill begins, he has figuratively carpet bombed an Irish journalist named Charmian Pepper.

Peppy Pepper is portrayed by Sarah Greene. The Cork actress was last seen injecting much needed vitality into Normal People (can we agree, now the dust has settled and lockdown cabin fever retreated, that Lenny Abrahamson’s non-romcom was stylish but oh so dreary?). Here she portrays a reporter who appears to have flushed her career away after running a story accusing Laurence of dodgy dealings. He sues and, at the libel trial, she refuses to reveal how she came by a key piece of information.

Laurie and Green are both great. Nonetheless, they seem to be starring in different dramas. He’s going big, portraying a knave as grotesque as he is charming.

Greene, by contrast, appears to have been told she’s the lead in a Mike Leigh-style socialist realist think-piece. The two halves never entirely fit. Hare, meanwhile, enthusiastically ticks a proud British drama cliche by making his Irish character an alcoholic. Well of course she is.

These aren’t the only jarring notes. A “bombshell” story about Laurence having potentially fathered a mixed-race child in the 1990s is presented as if it had the potential to destroy his life in politics. Would it?

Helen McCrory’s Prime Minister Dawn Ellison, for her part, comes across as a mash-up of Margaret Thatcher and the impulsive politician Keeley Hawes played in Bodyguard. It’s a cover version PM rather than a realistic portrayal.

Hare clearly has a great deal to get off his chest about the dire condition of the British body politic. Brexit is done and dusted we are told, and Laurence sees himself as representing the UK’s brave new future.

However, in putting the country in the hands of a mendacious liar Britain has surely doomed itself, Hare suggests. This is a message with which the writer’s natural constituency of chattering-class Londoners would no doubt agree (as indeed will most Irish viewers). As the raw ingredient for a big budget drama, though, it just sits there, a bit lumpy and clunking.

Roadkill has a lot to say politically. Yet, as a thriller, it suffers for being far too middle of the road in plot and pacing. Ultimately it’s dazzled by the headlights of its own perceived cleverness.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.