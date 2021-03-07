How will Denis O’Brien’s departure change the Irish media landscape?

Not surprisingly, most of the reaction to the recent sale of the Communicorp radio group to the German-based Bauer Media Audio has focused on the fact that it marks the final exit of Denis O’Brien from the Irish media stage. Just five years ago, O’Brien dominated Irish media to a degree which some believed was unhealthy. The manner of his departure, and the hundreds of millions of euro he is estimated to have lost along the way, have contributed to the thinly veiled schadenfreude evident in much of the coverage in rival outlets.

But now that he’s gone, and setting aside the turbulent and sometimes controversial story of his relatively brief ascendancy, what does the Irish media landscape look like, and how is it likely to change in his wake?