Graham Norton, Aisling Bea, Catastrophe and Derry Girls nominated for Baftas

Graham Norton, Aisling Bea, Sharon Horgan, Andrew Scott and the writer of Derry Girls are among the Irish actors, entertainers and writers in the running for this year’s television Baftas.

Derry Girls, written and created by Lisa McGee, and Catastrophe, which Horgan wrote, created and starred in with Rob Delaney, are up for the scripted comedy award, while The Graham Norton Show is up for comedy entertainment programme. Graham Norton has also been nominated for best entertainment performance.

Bea has been nominated in the breakthrough-talent category for her writing on This Way Up, her Channel 4 show, which also costarred Horgan.

Scott has been shortlisted for the confessional scene between his character and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s in the final season of Fleabag; it is joined in the must-see-moment category, which is decided by public vote, by the BBC police drama Line of Duty, which stars Adrian Dunbar.

This year’s nominees are led by The Crown and Chernobyl. Netflix’s portrayal of the British royal family is up for best drama series. Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret in it, and Josh O’Connor, who plays the young Prince of Wales, have been nominated as supporting actress and supporting actor. But the Oscar-winning Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth, has missed out.

Chernobyl, Sky’s unflinching portrayal of the events surrounding the 1986 nuclear disaster, is a heavy hitter in the nominations. It is up for best mini-series, as well as leading actor for Jared Harris and supporting actor for Stellan Skarsgard. Chernobyl is showered with nominations – 11 – in the craft categories, meaning it is the biggest nominee, with 14, for the TV and craft gongs combined.

As well as its confessional scene in the must-see-moment category, Fleabag is up for three of the main TV awards, including scripted comedy. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford, who played sisters in the show, are both nominated, for best female performance in a comedy programme.

Dominic Cummings’s story, as portrayed in Brexit: The Uncivil War, could win best single drama for Channel 4. It featured Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of the Vote Leave mastermind – before his time as Number 10 adviser – and told the story of the controversial, data-driven political campaign for Brexit.

Glenda Jackson is up for leading actress, for her return to the screen in the BBC One drama Elizabeth Is Missing. She is up for the gong for her role in the drama on a “woman’s struggle with dementia”, 50 years after her first nomination for a Bafta film award. The actress and former MP is up against Jodie Comer in Killing Eve, Samantha Morton in I Am Kirsty and Suranne Jones for Gentleman Jack.

Newsnight’s interview with the Duke of York is in the running for best news coverage.

Leaving Neverland, the explosive documentary that featured interviews with two men who allege the late Michael Jackson routinely abused them as boys, is up for best factual series.

The BBC has 48 TV Bafta nominations, excluding craft, while Channel 4 has 22, ITV has 10, and Netflix and Sky both have eight.

The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards ceremony will air on Friday, July 31st, on BBC One. The awards will be hosted by Richard Ayoade behind closed doors, and winners will accept their gongs virtually.

TV Baftas: The 2020 nominations in full

Leading actress

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One

Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing – BBC One

Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack – BBC One

Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty – Channel 4

Leading actor

Jared Harris, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic

Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji – BBC Two

Callum Turner, The Capture – BBC One

Stephen Graham, The Virtues – Channel 4

Supporting actress

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown – Netflix

Naomi Ackie, The End of the F***ing World – Channel 4

Helen Behan, The Virtues – Channel 4

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy – Netflix

Supporting actor

Joe Absolom, A Confession – ITV

Josh O’Connor, The Crown – Netflix

Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji – BBC Two

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic

Female performance in a comedy programme

Sian Clifford, Fleabag – BBC Three

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam – BBC Three

Sarah Kendall, Frayed – Sky One

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag – BBC Three

Male performance in a comedy programme

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen – BBC Three

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education – Netflix

Youssef Kerkour, Home – Channel 4

Breakthrough talent

Aisling Bea (writer), This Way Up – Channel 4

Aneil Karia (director), Pure (episode 3) – Channel 4 and Top Boy (episode 10) – Netflix

Laurie Nunn (writer) Sex Education – Netflix

Sean Buckley (writer) Responsible Child – BBC Two

Drama series

The Crown – Netflix

The End of the F***ing World – Channel 4

Gentleman Jack – BBC One

Giri/Haji – BBC Two

Single drama

Brexit: The Uncivil War – Channel 4

Elizabeth Is Missing – BBC One

The Left Behind – BBC Three

Responsible Child – BBC Two

Mini-series

A Confession – ITV

Chernobyl – Sky Atlantic

The Victim – BBC One

The Virtues – Channel 4

Entertainment performance

Frankie Boyle, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order – BBC Two

Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan – Channel 4

Lee Mack, Would I Lie to You – BBC One

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty – BBC One

Coronation Street – ITV

Emmerdale – ITV

Holby City – BBC One

International

Euphoria – Sky Atlantic

Succession – Sky Atlantic

Unbelievable – Netflix

When They See Us – Netflix

Entertainment programme

The Greatest Dancer – BBC One

The Rap Game UK – BBC Three

Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

The Voice UK – ITV

Comedy entertainment programme

The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

The Last Leg – Channel 4

The Ranganation – BBC Two

Taskmaster – Dave

Scripted comedy

Catastrophe – Channel 4

Derry Girls – Channel 4

Fleabag – BBC Three

Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4

Reality and constructed factual

Celebrity Gogglebox – Channel 4

Harry’s Heroes: The Full English – ITV

Race Across the World – BBC Two

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – BBC Three

Features

Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back – Channel 4

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan – BBC Two

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing – BBC Two

Snackmasters – Channel 4

Must-see moment (voted for by the public)

Coronation Street, the death of Sinead Osborne – ITV

Fleabag, confessional scene – BBC Three

Game of Thrones, Arya kills the Night King – Sky Atlantic

Gavin and Stacey, Nessa proposes to Smithy – BBC One

Line of Duty, John Corbett’s death – BBC One

Love Island, Michael recouples after Casa Amor – ITV2

Current affairs

Growing up Poor: Britain’s Breadline Kids (Dispatches) – Channel 4

The Hunt for Jihadi John – Channel 4

Is Labour Anti-Semitic? (Panorama) – BBC One

Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Exposure) – ITV

Single documentary

The Abused – Channel 5

David Harewood: Psychosis and Me – BBC Two

The Family Secret – Channel 4

The Last Survivors – BBC Two

Factual series

Crime and Punishment – Channel 4

Don’t F*** with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer – Netflix

Leaving Neverland – Channel 4

Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure – BBC One

Specialist factual

8 Days: To the Moon and Back – BBC Two

Seven Worlds, One Planet – BBC One

Thatcher: A Very British Revolution – BBC Two

Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story – BBC Four

News coverage

Hong Kong Protests – Sky News

ITV News at 10: Election Results – ITN/ITV

Prince Andrew and the Epstein Scandal (Newsnight) – BBC News/BBC Two

Victoria Derbyshire: Men Who Lost Loved Ones to Knife Crime – BBC News/BBC Two

Sport

2019 Rugby World Cup Final: England v South Africa – ITV

ICC Cricket World Cup Final – Sky Sports Cricket

Fifa Women’s World Cup 2019 Semi Final: England v USA – BBC One

Wimbledon 2019 Men’s Final – BBC One

Live event

Blue Planet Live – BBC One

Election 2019 Live: The Results – ITN/ITV

Glastonbury 2019 – BBC Two

Operation Live – Channel 5

Short-form programme

Anywhere But Westminster – The Guardian

Brain in Gear – BBC iPlayer

Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle – BBC Four

Toni_with_an_I (Born Digital: First Cuts) – BBC Four

– PA