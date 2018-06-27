Graham Linehan reveals cancer diagnosis

Father Ted creator Graham Linehan has revealed he was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Linehan tweeted that he “got a bit of bad news recently”, before announcing that he had a “little touch of the old cancer”.

“Luckily, ball cancer is one of the best ones to have (sorry, ladies!) and they got rid of it all pretty quickly, along with a ball. Bye ball! I’ll never forget the good times!” he added.

Linehan (50) tweeted he will soon be undergoing a course of chemotherapy to stop the cancer from returning.

He joked to his 697,000 followers: “Not looking forward to that, obviously, but it’s better than dying.”

Linehan also assured fans that the musical version of Father Ted, Pope Ted, is “coming along nicely”.

The Irish TV writer, who is also known for creating sitcoms The IT Crowd and Black Books, added that he is not sure if he will have to stop working on the musical, but the script “is so close to being done that I can walk away from it for a while and we’re still in good shape”.

He also tweeted: “I’m hoping I’ll just continue to be the happy-go-lucky, beloved Twitter personality you all know, but if there are moments of quiet from me, don’t worry, I’m just dealing with it.”

The musical version of the cult 1990s sitcom will include music penned by the Divine Comedy’s Neil Hannon, who composed the original Father Ted theme. – PA