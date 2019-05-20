Game of Thrones: Rogue water bottle spotted in series finale

Eagle-eyed fans spot plastic bottle, two weeks after a coffee cup made a surprise appearance

 

First it was a rogue coffee cup. Now, Game of Thrones fans have spotted another present-day item lurking onscreen in the fantasy drama: a water bottle.

The erroneous object was detected by particularly perceptive fans during a scene from the show’s final ever episode, tucked behind the boot of character Samwell Tarly during a tense diplomatic scene.

Its uninvited guest appearance comes just two weeks on from another headline-making gaffe, in which a takeaway coffee cup was perched next to Daenerys Targaryen during a banqueting feast at Winterfell in season eight episode four.

That error prompted a deluge of memes on social media, as well as a mock apology from the show’s broadcaster HBO, who said in a statement that “The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea.”

HBO eventually edited out the coffee cup for later broadcasts and streaming versions of the episode. It is not know if the network will do the same for this latest mistake.

Coming so soon after that caffeine-based error, the misplaced water bottle is likely to cause much embarrassment for a show that has already received plenty of criticism in its final season, with hundreds of thousands of fans signing a petition calling for its last six episodes to be remade.

The finale is expected to break ratings records for HBO, with millions more watching around the world. – Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.