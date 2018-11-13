Game of Thrones final season to air in April

The award-winning Game of Thrones will debut its eighth and final season starting in April, the HBO network announced in a trailer released online on Tuesday.

The short trailer, with footage from previous seasons, recaps the costly battles that preceded the coming showdown for control of the fictional kingdom of Westeros.

The network did not reveal a specific date for the final season’s premiere.

The hit adaptation of the novels of George RR Martin will air in the UK and Ireland on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV when the series returns. Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage will reprise their popular roles as Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister. Lena Headey will face them as the key antagonist, Cersei Lannister. The network posted the trailer on social media alongside the tagline: #ForTheThrone. “Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death,” the post read.

Game of Thrones, which has won multiple Emmy awards, is HBO’s biggest hit with some 30 million viewers in the U S and an army of devoted fans worldwide.

Several spinoffs of the series are in the works. HBO said in June that it had given a pilot order to a prequel that will take place thousands of years before the events of the current series. – Reuters