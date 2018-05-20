Five of the best shows to watch on TV this week

A Very English Scandal BBC One, Sunday, 9pm, BBC One

In the late 1960s the leader of the British Liberal Party, Jeremy Thorpe, was a politician with a brilliant career and a bright future. But he had a dark secret, and he went to extraordinary lengths to prevent it from coming out. At a time when homosexuality was still illegal, Thorpe had an affair with a young stablehand, Norman Scott. With his political star on the rise, Thorpe knew it would be the end of his career if the liaison were made public, so he set out to silence his ex-lover for good. This three-part drama tells the shocking story of corruption, deceit and conspiracy to commit murder. Hugh Grant stars as Thorpe, with Ben Whishaw as Scott. The story is written by the Bafta winner Russell T Davies and directed by Stephen Frears, so with all those starry names on the bill we’re expecting some seriously good telly.

Manchester: The Night of the Bomb

BBC Two, Tuesday, 9pm

On the first anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing, this documentary brings us back to the terrible night of May 22nd, 2017, when 22 people were killed in a terrorist attack as they left an Ariana Grande concert. The programme uses eyewitness testimony and unseen mobile-phone footage to chart the events of that night, and meets some of the young survivors of the attack. It will also shed some light on the motives of the attacker, 22-year-old Salman Abedi, who grew up near many of his victims.

Stressed

RTÉ One, Wednesday and Thursday, 9.35pm

Feeling stressed out? Under pressure? Can’t cope, won’t cope? Then sit back, relax and watch this two-part series presented by the Irish Times columnist Jennifer O’Connell, who looks at the science of stress and what goes on in our bodies when our minds are troubled by the demands of everyday life. A group of volunteers will have their stress levels measured, and experts come up with a range of suggestions to counteract the negative effects of stress. Among the volunteers are Ger Renton, a Galway woman who faces the challenge of looking after a son with Hunter syndrome; John Farrell, a grandfather and mature student; Steffi Skeehan, a teacher who dreams of a good night’s sleep; and Conor Higgins, a chef.

Humans

Channel 4, Thursday, 9pm

Laura becomes probably the last person to figure out that the Dryden Commission has been less than honest with her. Meanwhile, as a grieving Max faces up to his painful decision, Joe discovers the shocking truth Karen has been hiding.

Na Sár-Laoracha Spóirt

TG4, Friday, 8pm

This programme profiles famous sports personalities, beginning with three footballers - French midfield star Zinedine Zidane, Brazilian forward Ronaldo and England’s World Cup winning captain Bobby Moore.