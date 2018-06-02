Father Ted is set to return as a musical, one of the show’s creators has confirmed.

In a tweet on Saturday, Graham Linehan said he and co-creator Arthur Mathews were almost finished writing Pope Ted—The Father Ted Musical.

He said the musical would function as “the real final episode” of the much-loved series.

‘Pope Ted—The Father Ted Musical’ written by Arthur Mathews and myself, music by Neil Hannon, is almost written. I just thought you’d like to know. THIS IS NOT A DRILL! — Graham YES Linehan (@Glinner) June 2, 2018

Musician Neil Hannon, who wrote the theme song for the TV version, is also said to be involved in the project.

Linehan said he “didn’t want to do something until the right idea came along”.

He also said the musical would “definitely” be performed in Dublin.

Father Ted ran on Channel 4 from 1995 to 1998, during which time it gained cult status. It followed the misadventures of three priests and their housekeeper living in a parochial house on the fictional Craggy Island.