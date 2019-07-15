Fair City actor Karl Shiels dies aged 47

The actor Karl Shiels, who played Robbie Quinn on RTÉ soap Fair City, has died at the age of 47.

Karl Shiels, from Chapelizod in Dublin, was best-known for his role in Fair City, in which he played a shady wheeler-dealer character for five years.

Shiels last appeared in the show on Sunday evening.

In a statement, Shiels’ agent Lisa Richard said she was “deeply shocked and saddened” to hear of the actor’s sudden death.

“Karl was a uniquely talented individual, simultaneously intense, light-hearted, funny, sharp-witted, outspoken and intensely powerful as an actor, director and artistic director of the Theatre Upstairs - where he was such a support and mentor for young writers, actors and directors - and of his own company, Semper Fi before that.”

Ms Richard described him as a remarkable force in Irish theatre who was “hugely loved and respected by all who worked with him”.

“Our thoughts are with his partner Laura and his family, his children and their mother Dearbhla and his many close friends.”

Before moving into acting, Mr Shiels was an electrician. He switched careers in the early nineties when he studied at the Gaiety School of Acting.

Karl Shiels pictured after winning the Judges’ Special Award at The Irish Times Theatre Awards, in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin in 2013. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

He won a Best Actor Award at the Dublin Theatre Festival for his role in Comedians in 1999.

He was nominated for a Best Actor Award at the Irish Times Theatre Awards in 2011 and for 2010 Stage Awards.

Mr Shiels starred in numerous TV shows, including RTÉ’s The Clinic and Titanic: Blood and Steel, Peaky Blinders and The Tudors.

He was a regular actor at Dublin’s Abbey Theatre, appearing in At Swim-Two Birds, The Barbaric Comedies and Henry IV (Part One).

Mr Shiels was the Artistic Director and a founding member of the Theatre Upstairs, which sits above Lanigan’s Bar on Eden Quay, Dublin.

He was awarded the Judge’s Special Prize at The Irish Times Theatre Awards in 2013 for his work with the theatre and for the promotion of new Irish stage talent.