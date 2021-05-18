Eurovision 2021: Ireland’s Lesley Roy fails to wow the audience, the public or the jury

Ireland have fallen a first hurdle of Eurovision 2021 with Lesley Roy’s Maps eliminated in the semi-final. The exit was in truth not a surprise. Maps was pleasant but generic.

And the over-elaborate staging that saw the Balbriggan singer romping through a paper forest tried too hard to make an impression and felt disconnected from the spirit of Eurovision. She also appeared to suffer from nerves.

Instead, Norway, Israel, Russia, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania. Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Ukraine survive to warble another day, progressing to the final on Saturday.

Roy, from Balbriggan, Co Dublin and based in New York, was slightly late to the stage at Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena, forcing the Dutch presenter to ad-lib about how wonderful it was to see live music played in front of a crowd again (3,500 fans, each certified Covid free, were inside the 16,000-capacity venue).

Eurovision has always been as much about spectacle as songwriting. The 65th contest was no different. Lithuania’s The Roop opened the evening with synchronised dancing in banana-hued suits. Later, Russia’s Manizha whooshed around from inside a giant motorised dress. You worried briefly that the brakes might fail, sending her whizzing through the hallway and out into the traffic.

Roy (34) did her best to add to the pageantry with an elaborate “paper world” set conceived by Swedish designer (and Eurovision veteran) Fredrik Rydman. It certainly stood out, though the results were arguably more CBeebies than CBGBs.

The crowd applauded – yet did not appear quite bowled over. And Twitter was divided with some on social media feeling Ireland was trying too hard. Ireland’s big moment was also silly rather than camp – and one sensed this distinction mattered a great deal to the Eurovision audience.

If anything the frippery did a disservice to Roy, accompanied to Rotterdam by wife Lauren. The performance came on in literal leaps and bounds as the extraneous cleverness was finally dispensed with and the singer, in a dark green jumpsuit, dashed to the edge of the stage, belting out the chorus. Roy was keen but perhaps a calmer presentation would have given the Maps an opportunity to shine.

Just 10 of the 16 competitors will made it through to Saturday following a vote split 50 / 50 between national juries and members of the public. Roy faced a tough field including favourites Malta and Cyprus.

With the pandemic ongoing, Eurovision represents a huge logistical undertaking. There have been setbacks, with a member of Iceland’s delegation testing positive for Coronavirus on Sunday. However, after cancelling in 2020, this year the contest was determined to sweep viewers off their feet and away to a world of pure fantasy.

This was achieved in the first semi-final with elaborate staging and songs that pinged so fast between sublime and ridiculous it soon become difficult to distinguish one from the other. The world is an increasingly fraught and divided place – but the first semi-final from Rotterdam was a reminder we’ll always have Eurovision.

Eurovision continues at Rotterdam’s Ahoy Arena on Thursday at 8pm, when 18 countries compete in the second semi-final. The 10 top-ranked countries from each semi-final go through to Saturday’s final, also starting at 8pm. They are joined by the big five of Spain, the UK, France, Germany and Italy – who qualify automatically because their national broadcasters underwrite the costs of staging the contest – and by the Netherlands, which, as host nation, also gets a bye into the final. The semi-final is on RTÉ2 and BBC4, the final on RTÉ One and BBC1.