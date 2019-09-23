Emmys 2019: Complete list of major winners
Fleabag wins big with four awards, Game of Thrones takes prize for best drama
Emmys 2019: Phoebe Waller-Bridge's comedy series, Fleabag, won 4 awards. Photograph: Nina Prommer/EPA
These are the major winners of the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The additional winners and nominees can be found at emmys.com
Best drama Game of Thrones
Best comedy Fleabag
Best actress, drama Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Best actor, drama Billy Porter, Pose
Best director, drama Jason Bateman, Ozark
Best supporting actress, drama Julia Garner, Ozark
Best supporting actor, drama Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Writing for a drama series Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Best actress, comedy Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best actor, comedy Bill Hader, Barry
Best director, comedy Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag
Writing for a comedy series Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Best supporting actress, comedy Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best supporting actor, comedy Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best variety talk series Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Best director, variety series Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live
Best variety sketch series Saturday Night Live
Writing for a variety series Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Best limited series Chernobyl
Best actress, limited series or TV movie Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best television movie Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Best actor, limited series or TV movie Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Writing for a limited series, movie or drama Craig Mazin, Chernobyl
Best supporting actor, limited series or TV movie Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Best director, limited series Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Best supporting actress, limited series or TV movie Patricia Arquette, The Act
Best competition programme RuPaul’s Drag Race