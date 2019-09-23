Emmys 2019: Complete list of major winners

These are the major winners of the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards. The additional winners and nominees can be found at emmys.com

Best drama Game of Thrones

Best comedy Fleabag

Best actress, drama Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Best actor, drama Billy Porter, Pose

Best director, drama Jason Bateman, Ozark

Best supporting actress, drama Julia Garner, Ozark

Best supporting actor, drama Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Writing for a drama series Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Best actress, comedy Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best actor, comedy Bill Hader, Barry

Best director, comedy Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag

Writing for a comedy series Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best supporting actress, comedy Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best supporting actor, comedy Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best variety talk series Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Best director, variety series Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

Best variety sketch series Saturday Night Live

Writing for a variety series Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Best limited series Chernobyl

Best actress, limited series or TV movie Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best television movie Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Best actor, limited series or TV movie Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Writing for a limited series, movie or drama Craig Mazin, Chernobyl

Best supporting actor, limited series or TV movie Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Best director, limited series Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Best supporting actress, limited series or TV movie Patricia Arquette, The Act

Best competition programme RuPaul’s Drag Race