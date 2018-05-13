Eight of the best TV shows to watch this week

Innocent

TV3, Monday-Thursday, 9pm

You won’t have to wait long for the outcome of this new crime drama. Innocent’s four episodes will run nightly from Monday to Thursday, so settle down for a four-day minibinge. Lee Ingleby stars as the convicted killer David Coller, jailed for life for the murder of his wife, Tara. David has always maintained his innocence, and his brother, Phil, has campaigned tirelessly for his release. When he is released on a technicality after seven years he vows to rebuild his life, find the real killer and get his two children back. This is not good news for Tara’s sister, Alice (Hermione Norris), who has custody of the children and believes David to be guilty as hell. It’s also bad news for DI William Beech (Nigel Lindsay), who was the original investigating officer. For the new investigation he has been replaced by DI Cathy Hudson (Angel Coulby). Can she finally get to the truth?

Daniel & Majella’s B&B Road Trip

RTÉ One, Tuesday, 8.30pm

Tidy up your B&B: Daniel O’Donnell and his wife, Majella, are back on the road, and they’ll be expecting all the comforts of home when they stop off for the night at your gaff. The O’Donnells are on the B&B trail in search of more of Ireland’s hidden treasures, and this time they’re going to get medieval, with a stop at Bunratty Castle, in Co Clare, for its medieval banquet, followed by some glamping in the Burren. But that’s nothing compared with what’s in store for them when they fetch up at Beechpark Country House, in Bunratty. Among the many luxuries at this beautifully appointed B&B is an interactive disco shower. We have our set-top boxes set to record – in high definition.

The Windsors Royal Wedding Special

Channel 4, Tuesday, 9pm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming big day has prompted a slew of documentaries on their lives and relationships and on other royal weddings. If you want a less reverent take, Channel 4 is obliging with a special episode of its outrageous satirical comedy. In this version of events Harry (Richard Goulding) and Meghan (Kathryn Drysdale) are looking forward to their big day, but there are a few obstacles to negotiate first – such as introducing Charles to the in-laws and the alcohol-free stag night. Meanwhile, Wills has to take a break from dealing with his new arrival to protect his subjects from the net of Windsor’s evil Trampcatcher but should he be more concerned about what Pippa and Camilla are up to.

13 Reasons Why season 2

What Makes a Woman?

Channel 4, Wednesday, 10pm

Munroe Bergdorf is arguably better qualified than anyone to investigate the changing world of gender and identity. The model and social activist came to public attention in August 2017, when she became the first transgender person to front a L’Oréal advertising campaign in the UK. Fired from that role over a Facebook race row, she has now modelled for another cosmetics firm, Illamasqua, and briefly been an LGBT adviser to the British Labour Party. This documentary follows Munroe as she undergoes facial-feminisation surgery and explores the issue of gender. It’s an immersive, personal journey that takes Munroe from walking the runway at New York Fashion Week to having her brain scanned in a cutting-edge gender experiment.

My Trans Life: Harry, Luke, Jamie, Chloe and Dylan

My Trans Life

RTÉ2, Thursday, 9.30pm

What’s life like for Ireland’s young transgender people? It’s nearly three years since Ireland granted its citizens the right to change their legal gender; this two-part documentary follows five young people as they make the long, painful and emotional transition to become who they really are. Among them are Nicky, a Dubliner who first came out as a lesbian but soon realised he was trans; Jamie and Harry, a trans couple who face a difficult crossroads in their journey; and Dylan, who met her boyfriend Jack while waiting for the go-ahead to transition fully into a woman, and is now not sure if she should go ahead with the procedure.

Missions

BBC Four, Thursday, 9pm

There’s a definite space theme to BBC Four’s schedule tonight, and the highlight is probably this intriguing French sci-fi thriller, which begins with a double bill. In the not-too-distant future an eccentric Swiss billionaire, William Meyer, launches the first manned mission to Mars, joining an eight-strong crew that includes a pair of married astronauts and a psychiatrist. After 10 months of travel, a day from their destination, they hear that a rival US mission is set to land on the red planet ahead of them. But then the American crew sends out a distress signal.

Frankie Boyle’s New World Order

BBC Two, Friday, 10pm

The Scottish comic’s Autopsy specials about the Scottish independence referendum, the UK general election and the US presidential election are among the BBC iPlayer’s most requested programmes. And the first series of New World Order didn’t do too badly, either. Boyle returns with a second seven-part run, to dissect the week’s news using stand-up, review, discussion and audience interaction. His regular guests Sara Pascoe, Katherine Ryan and Mona Chalabi will be joined each week by other comedians, writers and journalists to take Boyle to task on his claims.

13 Reasons Why

Netflix, Friday

The original series divided viewers with its unwavering depiction of teenage hell. Bullying, sexting, body-shaming, revenge porn, rape and suicide: nothing was too close to the bone for this series, whose episodes opened with warnings to vulnerable adolescents who might be watching. The first series revolved around the death of a high-school student, Hannah Baker. Her friend Clay finds a box of tapes she recorded, detailing the 13 reasons why she has taken her own life. As series two opens it’s apparent that things don’t end with the tapes: Clay and his friends at Liberty High find a series of mysterious Polaroids that add to the paranoid atmosphere. What next for the third series? mysterious faxes? Postcards? Wax cylinders? – Additional material: PA