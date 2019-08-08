Dublin Podcast Festival announces 2019 line-up

Guilty Feminist, Gay and a NonGay, 2 Johnnies, It Galz, Blindboy, My Favorite Murder

Dublin Podcast Festival: Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark host My Favorite Murder at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on November 24th and 25th

Dublin Podcast Festival: Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark host My Favorite Murder at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on November 24th and 25th

 

The line-up for this year’s Dublin Podcast Festival includes The Guilty Feminist, A Gay and a NonGay, The 2 Johnnies, It Galz and Blindboy.

They are among the first batch of events announced for the November festival, which will feature international and Irish podcasters hosting comedy, crime, literature and history shows and live podcasts at venues around the city.

With more than 35 million downloads under her belt, Deborah Frances-White returns to Dublin with the Guilty Feminist podcast (Vicar Street, November 6th) to talk about 21st-century feminist goals and the paradoxes and insecurities that undermine them.

A Gay and a NonGay, the UK’s number-one LGBTQ+ podcast (Sugar Club, November 10th), features the friends James Barr and Dan Hudson discussing differences between LGBTQ+ and straight people.

The Tipperary comedy duo the 2 Johnnies – aka Johnny Smacks and Johnny B, who have topped the podcast charts for 80 weeks – are at Vicar Street on November 14th with a live show full of “riding, Gaelic games and parish news”.

The It Galz’ live show of cultural commentary (Vicar Street, November 16th) sees Jenny Claffey and Lindsay Hamilton share their takes on topics from pop culture to women’s lives through their comic and sometimes satirical lens.

The podcaster and bestselling author Blindboy returns for two nights (Vicar Street, November 19th and 24th) to talk about mental health, gun laws, feminism, racism, history and celebrating International Men’s Day on November 19th.

The Dollop, one of the top 20 downloaded comedy podcasts in the United States, Canada and Australia, features the history buff Dave Anthony reading a weird and disturbing story from the past to his friend Gareth Reynolds, who has no idea what the tale is going to be about (Liberty Hall, November 21st).

For My Favorite Murder’s live show (Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, November 24th and 25th), the comedian and TV writer Karen Kilgariff and the writer and Cooking Channel host Georgia Hardstark present a true-crime podcast that debuted at number one on the New York Times bestseller list.

Tickets for Dublin Podcast Festival go on sale on Monday, August 12th, at 10am; ticketmaster.ie, #DPF19

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.