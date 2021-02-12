Drivetime has the zippiest news coverage on Irish radio

It’s a mostly disappointing week for anyone counting on blizzard conditions for distraction and amusement, not to mention nostalgia for those innocent times during the Beast from the East when, back in 2018, being stuck at home for four days seemed like an eternity.

But if the snow doesn’t quite materialise in full winter-wonderland quantities, until later in the week anyway, the precipitation anticipation teaches us something, courtesy of Morning Ireland (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays). On Tuesday its presenter Rachael English tackles the question that has gripped the nation since, oh, Sunday: what do you call that stuff that’s “not quite snow, not quite hail”?