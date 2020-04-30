Don’t forget your pants: Superman’s reporter son caught short on national TV

Almost two months into the US shutdown, things are starting to get a little wild in quarantine. Perhaps you’ve stopped brushing your hair or started working in pyjamas. But a Good Morning America reporter took it a step further yesterday – he “went” to work without pants on for a nationally televised broadcast.

Will Reeve, son of the late Superman actor Christopher Reeve, was cheerful enough at the beginning of ABC’s Morning Rundown – he seemed to think he had gotten away with it. And, at first, it seemed like he might. He talked about pharmacies delivering prescriptions by drone in the future as the chyron graphics and news crawl conveniently hid his bare knees.

But as the camera angle changed to a wide shot Reeve’s bottom half was revealed, pantless, in stark contrast to his blazer and collared shirt. The segment ends when it cuts to Reeve’s co-hosts, all the while he seems unaware that he’s been caught on camera with his pants down.

When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide).

Hope everyone got a much needed laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/GbyLBhL7Be — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

ABC News reporter Will Reeve seems to have forgotten something slightly important: pants.https://t.co/2wEnoyUFdI — CNN (@CNN) April 28, 2020

Following the mishap, Reeve tweeted: “I have ARRIVED in the most hilariously mortifying way possible.” But he has since issued an explanation on Twitter.

“Trying to be efficient, I got ready for a post GMA workout a little too soon this morning,” began the note. “The camera angle, along with friends, family and several hundred strangers on social media made me rethink my morning routine. Any sartorial tips from those people who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome. Now, back to work. Wearing pants.”

As if appearing without pants in front of an audience of potentially millions wasn’t haunting enough, there is always social media to make things worse. “ABC News reporter Will Reeve seems to have forgotten something slightly important: pants,” joked CNN. Some tweeted congratulations – or, more bluntly, instructions. “Hey, put some pants on my guy,” tweeted a Detroit film critic. Reeve was even forced to “clarify” (though it’s still up for debate) that he was wearing shorts – not boxers. Right.

In the spirit of accepting that we are going through big changes right now, perhaps we should let the guy off and trust his explanation (and non-apology). But from now on let’s just accept that the one time you have to wear pants during quarantine is when you’re on a work call – be it Zoom or national morning show. Period.

– Guardian