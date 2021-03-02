Disney+: Five of the best new shows to watch in March

Dollface

March 5th

Produced by Margot Robbie and starring the endlessly charismatic Kat Dennings, Dollface is a surreal sitcom about heartbreak. When Jules’s long-term boyfriend ditches her, she begins a journey to try to reclaim the female friendships she jettisoned over the years in favour of her relationship. Jules is confronted by her past behaviour through the presence of the Crazy Cat Lady (a literal woman with the head of cat), who brings her on a bus ride through her subconscious, stopping at singledom spots that include Rebound Town, in an attempt to salvage her identity.

NeXt

March 12th

Mad Men’s John Slattery stars in this science-fiction drama about a once-influential tech legend named Paul LeBlanc, who realises that the artificially intelligent virtual-assistant system he invented has turned not only sentient but also highly sinister, threatening mankind. LeBlanc struggles with trying to destroy his creation; dismissed by his colleagues, and kicked out of his company, he becomes ever more paranoid, haunted by the monster he birthed. Created by the 24 veteran Manny Coto, and with shades of Kubrick’s menacing Hal 9000, NeXt will have you thinking twice about barking at the increasingly present Siri or Alexa.

Love in the Time of Corona

March 12th

Unfortunately, this not a Love Is Blind-style reality set-up where couples are forced to form during lockdown and end up drinking pints of wine with their pets. Instead, it’s a four-part dramedy about pandemic couplings. A compressed version of This Is Us or Modern Family, it explores the lives of four couples whose stories are interwoven and who all have vastly different experiences of love during Covid-19. The ensemble cast features a range of stars, from newcomer Tommy Dorfman to Hamilton’s Leslie Odom jnr and Ally McBeal’s Gil Bellows as the lockdown lovers changed forever by this time of enforced closeness.

Own the Room

March 12th

Own the Room is a documentary that follows the fortunes of five young business hopefuls from around the world as they compete in the Global Student Entrepreneur Awards. These ambitious men and women, who have travelled from Greece, Nairobi, Venezuela and Puerto Rico, have all experienced some kind of adversity when trying to attain their goals, be it is poverty, sexism or civil unrest. Own the Room shows how their determination and belief in themselves and their ideas propelled them into the competition, where they are all attempting to claim a $100,000 prize that could turn their dreams into a reality.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

March 12th

Captain America’s best buds get their own outing in this six-part series. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sees Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) dealing with their lives in the aftermath of the events of Avengers: End Game. Unlike the innovative and ambitious WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is much more straightforward Marvel fare, with the duo teaming up for an action-packed new mission and sharing superhero wisdom and the obligatory wisecracks along the way.