David Schwimmer tells police in Blackpool: ‘I swear it wasn’t me’

The Friends star David Schwimmer has responded to suggestions that he bears a strong resemblance to an alleged thief in Blackpool by spoofing CCTV footage of the suspected robbery and making clear he was in the United States at the time.

Police in the English seaside town had used Facebook to ask for help identifying a suspect pictured leaving a restaurant there carrying what appeared to be a box of cans of beer. Social-media users quickly piled into the comments section, pointing out the suspect’s likeness to Ross Geller, Schwimmer’s character in the American sitcom.

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.

As you can see, I was in New York.

One Facebook user, referencing the Friends theme song, replied: “I don’t think it’s been this guy’s day, his week, his month or even his year...” Another, referencing a Friends episode in which Ross says he is an expert in self-defence, wrote: “Please approach with caution. He is known to have studied karate and we believe he has mastered the art of unagi, the state of total awareness.”

Schwimmer then posted a video to his Twitter account that showed him scurrying through a convenience store carrying a box of beer cans before looking up furtively at a CCTV camera. He captioned the video: “Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.” He added the hashtag #itwasntme to the post.

Lancashire Constabulary responded to Schwimmer on Twitter, saying, “Thanks for being there for us,” before adding the hashtag “#appreciatethesupport”.

It also thanked everybody who had replied for their “speedy responses”, adding: “We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We’re so sorry it has to be this way.” – PA