Date for final Game of Thrones season revealed

Trailer for eighth season of the award-winning show prepares viewers for battles to come
 

The award-winning Game of Thrones will debut its eighth and final season starting in April, the HBO network announced in a trailer released online on Tuesday.

The short trailer, with footage from previous seasons, recaps the costly battles that preceded the coming showdown for control of the fictional kingdom of Westeros.

The network did not reveal a specific date for the final season’s premiere.

The hit adaptation of the novels of George RR Martin will air in the UK and Ireland on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV when the series returns. Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage will reprise their popular roles as Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister. Lena Headey will face them as the key antagonist, Cersei Lannister. The network posted the trailer on social media alongside the tagline: #ForTheThrone. “Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death,”  the post read.

Game of Thrones, which has won multiple Emmy awards, is HBO’s biggest hit with some 30 million viewers in the U S and an army of devoted fans worldwide.

Several spinoffs of the series are in the works. HBO said in June that it had given a pilot order to a prequel that will take place thousands of years before the events of the current series. – Reuters

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.