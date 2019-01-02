Curb Your Enthusiasm star Bob Einstein dies aged 76

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Bob Einstein has died at the age of 76, his brother has confirmed.

Fellow actor and comedian Albert Brooks wrote on Twitter: “RIP. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever.”

Einstein was best known for playing Marty Funkhouser in the satirical comedy starring Larry David and stuntman Super Dave Oborne in Super Dave.

He also appeared in Arrested Development and Ocean’s Thirteen, opposite George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Einstein’s Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star Richard Lewis paid tribute to him on Twitter, writing: “I’m in shock. I knew him forever. [Love] to his loved ones. His long career is hard to match.

“His role on #curbyourenthusiasm was excruciatingly brilliant! Our cast and crew will be devastated. He was so loved. He told me how much he loved LD and Curb. RIP buddy.”

Cheryl Hines, who plays Cheryl David on the show, wrote: “We lost a friend today. thanks for all of the laughs on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Our love to Bob’s family. #BobEinstein #SuperDave. The comedy world will miss you.”

The 10th series of Curb Your Enthusiasm is currently in production. – PA