Claire Byrne’s gloom doesn’t stand a chance against Marty Morrissey’s full Irish shtick

In a week when Irishness is centre stage, anyone seeking a fix of stirring patriotism should probably steer clear of Today with Claire Byrne (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays). It’s not that Byrne is intentionally seeking to rain on anyone’s virtual parade, but the mood on her show in the run-up to St Patrick’s Day is hardly celebratory.

On Tuesday, Minister of State Patrick O’Donovan does his best to tamp down what little anticipation for the national holiday is left amid lockdown restrictions. After the Minister runs through the usual hollow utterances about the finishing line being in sight, Byrne asks what people are allowed to do to mark the holiday. “The same as you’re allowed to do today, unfortunately: not a lot,” O’Donovan answers glumly.