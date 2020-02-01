If you’re explaining, you’re losing, according to the old political adage. To which one could add the corollary: if you’re being discussed on an afternoon radio chat show, you’re in abject rout.

That’s at least judging by the on-air reaction to the week’s big election talking point, Senator Catherine Noone calling Taoiseach Leo Varadkar “autistic” during an election canvass in Dublin. When a programme as genially inoffensive as The Ray D’Arcy Show (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays) finds room for an election story alongside more customary items on DIY reality shows, you can be sure that somewhere a party spin doctor is spewing profanities at hapless underlings.