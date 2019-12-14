There’s no sweating the big stuff on Lunchtime Live (Newstalk, weekdays), where some of the items are so obviously made up on the fly that the back of an envelope seems like a PhD thesis in comparison.

“Have you met any famous people in your life?” asks host Ciara Kelly on Wednesday. “Were they nice?” As a question, this might just about pass muster on a kids’ TV show, but coming from a presenter who regularly reminds listeners that she’s a doctor, it sounds like an exercise in meta satire.