Ciara Kelly’s Newstalk show has lost its zing
Review: Every radio show has filler, but Ciara Kelly has had the trowel out a lot recently
There’s no sweating the big stuff on Lunchtime Live (Newstalk, weekdays), where some of the items are so obviously made up on the fly that the back of an envelope seems like a PhD thesis in comparison.
“Have you met any famous people in your life?” asks host Ciara Kelly on Wednesday. “Were they nice?” As a question, this might just about pass muster on a kids’ TV show, but coming from a presenter who regularly reminds listeners that she’s a doctor, it sounds like an exercise in meta satire.