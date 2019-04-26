Chimpstagram: Is this ape better at social media than humans?

You might have been startled to see how quickly even the youngest children take to swiping, scrolling and otherwise navigating their way around smartphones and tablets. But you don’t even have to be human to pick up the skills, if a viral video of a chimpanzee using Intagram – Chimpstagram, perhaps – is anything to go by.

The minute-long clip shared on Reddit shows it clicking into photographs and profiles and watching videos – especially clips showing other apes. This seems to back up recent research on apes’ memory skills that found the animals were more interested in watching film scenes featuring people dressed as King Kong than they were in scenes with no King Kong or primate-like figure.

The video has triggered thousands of social-media conversations about the apes and the need to protect them – and prompted some Twitter users to wonder if the chimpanzee has a better grasp of the social-media platform than they do.