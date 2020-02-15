Caroline Flack dies at the age of 40

TV presenter Caroline Flack has died, her family said in a statement.

The statement said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February.

“We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us.”

A lawyer for the Flack family confirmed that Caroline took her own life and was found in her east London flat on Saturday.

Flack become synonymous with ITV2 reality series Love Island in recent years. Along with hosting Love Island’s weekly spin-off show Aftersun, Flack, (40) hosted five series of the popular programme, one of the most-watched reality shows in the UK since it launched in 2015.

The Love Island star had stepped down from presenting the show after she was alleged to have assaulted her boyfriend Lewis Burton (27) at her then flat in Islington, north London, in December.

She entered a not guilty plea to the assault charge at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court and she was released on bail with conditions that stopped her having any contact with Mr Burton ahead of a trial in March.

Career path

Flack had previously had presenting jobs on E4 Music and on the CBBC channel before becoming the co-host of game show Gladiators with Ian Wright in 2009 on Sky One.

In 2009, she became the presenter of I’m A Celebrity. . . Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! alongside Joe Swash and Russell Kane.

She left the I’m A Celebrity companion show in 2011 to host another spin-off programme, The Xtra Factor, for The X Factor, along with former contestant Olly Murs. After leaving The Xtra Factor in 2014, Flack and Murs were promoted to host the main ITV show, replacing Dermot O’Leary.

She took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2014 and was partnered with Pasha Kovalev. The pair won the series, fending off competition from Frankie Bridge and Simon Webbe.

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker was among the people paying tribute to Flack following news of her death. He tweeted: “Awful news about Caroline Flack. We really need to be better at taking care of each other. So sad.” – PA