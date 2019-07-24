Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope actor Danika McGuigan dies aged 30

Actor Danika McGuigan has died at the age of 30, after a short illness.

McGuigan, who is the daughter of boxer Barry McGuigan, had been battling breast cancer.

McGuigan played Danielle in the RTÉ series Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope, and recently completed filming Wildfire, a film about two sisters who grew up on the Northern Irish border. She also starred alongside Rooney Mara in Jim Sheridan’s adaptation of Sebastian Barry’s novel The Secret Scripture.

In a statement, her family said “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beautiful daughter and sister, Danika ‘Nika’ McGuigan.

“After a brief but brave battle against cancer, Nika passed away peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday 23rd July, surrounded by her loving family.

“As a family we are devastated and ask for complete privacy during this difficult period to allow us to grieve for our Nika.”