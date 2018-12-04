Blockbusters returns: What was your favourite childhood TV show?

The Blockbusters theme tune is starting to ring in our ears. Dara O Briain – comedian and host of Mock the Week and Robot Wars – is to host a relaunch of the classic TV quiz show for Comedy Central.

The original Blockbusters, hosted by Bob Holness, started in 1983 and involved British teenagers answering trivia questions to find a route from one side of a playing board to the other.

Early in the new year, Thames will record two new 10-part series, to be broadcast on Comedy Central in the UK in 2019.

Dara O Briain commented: “I’m delighted to take over this classic quiz-show ... However, I will not be laughing at contestants saying ‘I’d like a P please, Dara’, just as I haven’t laughed at the planet Uranus in 10 years of Stargazing Live. See, I can do serious.”

