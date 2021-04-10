Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

Reality television star Nikki Grahame, who rose to fame as a contestant on Big Brother, has died aged 38.

Grahame, originally from Northwood in London, had recently received treatment for an eating disorder at a specialist clinic following a fundraising campaign organised by friends and fans.

The GoFundMe campaign had raised more than £69,000 (€79,480) since it was started on March 10th, with organisers saying they had “exhausted every avenue possible”.

A statement from her representative said: “It is with immeasurable sadness that Nikki Grahame passed away in the early hours of Friday April 9th, 2021.”

Grahame appeared on the seventh series of the reality television show in 2006, and despite finishing fifth, became one of its most recognisable characters.

I am so desperately sad to hear about Nikki Graham x my thoughts are with her friends and family xx she really was the funniest , most bubbly sweetest girl x❤️❤️❤️💔 — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) April 10, 2021

After entering the Big Brother house, Grahame became known for her temper tantrums and diary room histrionics, including an infamous “who is she?” rant.

She subsequently secured her own show, Princess Nikki, won a National Television Award for most popular TV contender and published two books, the autobiographies Dying to be Thin and Fragile.

In her books, Grahame detailed how she developed anorexia while still a teenager and struggled with the condition throughout her life, spending time in hospital on a number of occasions.

Following her stint in the Big Brother house, she often spoke publicly about her battle with the eating disorder.

Tributes

Former Big Brother host Davina McCall was among those paying tribute. She tweeted that she was “so desperately sad to hear” the news.

She added: “My thoughts are with her friends and family. She really was the funniest, most bubbly, sweetest girl.”

Top Gear host Paddy McGuinness wrote on Twitter: “Definitely one of the stars from the glory years of reality TV. I met her a long time ago and she was a lovely girl. RIP young lady.” – PA

Anyone concerned about an eating disorder should contact Bodywhys at bodywhys.ie, call 01-2107906 or email alex@bodywhys.ie