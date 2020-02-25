Better Call Saul: The best drama on television is back

In season five, episode one, the Breaking Bad prequel immediately rediscovers its groove

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Ed Power

Rarely has there been a TV show as dependablly good as this

Rarely has there been a TV show as dependablly good as this

 

In a world going slowly mad, consistency has never felt more important. And rarely has there been a TV show as solidly dependable as Better Call Saul. Returning to Netflix for a fifth season Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s Breaking Bad prequel immediately rediscovers its groove as it continues to track the decline and fall of morally bankrupt defence lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk).

When we took our leave, downtrodden Jimmy McGill was morphing into slimy Saul, of the cheap suits and loud TV ads. But as the story resumes, it’s back to the future with a bang, as we catch up with Saul’s post-Breaking Bad alter-ego Gene.

The genius of Gilligan’s drama is that it serves both as predecessor and follow-up to Breaking Bad. When that deep desert Götterdämmerung finally flamed out in 2013, Goodman left his meth lord client Walter White to his bloody reckoning with the police and fled New Mexico for a new life as a Cinnabon manager in Omaha.

Yet it was hinted in the previous series of Saul that his cover had finally been blown.

This is now confirmed as the creepy cab driver who clocked him after his collapse at work calls him out in the mall. The cabbie plays the confrontation for laughs. Yet his eyes are hard. Gene/Saul/Jimmy considers running again.

In the end,though, he decides to stay. What happens next? With the Gene scenes arriving at the top of each season we may have to wait another year to find out.

Back in pre-Breaking Bad Albuquerque, Jimmy has changed his name to Saul. Meanwhile soulmate Kim (Rhea Seehorn) is, and not for the first time, wondering what kind of man she’s got herself involved with. The Mike- Gus Fring subplot also grows murkier, as Mike (Jonathan Banks) reckons with the consequences of his execution of German engineer Werner. 

The episode finishes on a note of quiet catharsis. Jimmy/ Saul wants Kim to lie to a client, to persuade them to accept a plea bargain. She blanches and even looks at him in disgust. However she then runs the con anyway.

Saul has already fallen into the swamp. The terrible teaser the new season seems likely to pose is whether Kim will join him. And if so, will what sort of price will she have to pay? The instalment poses a further question, too, of course.

The best drama on television has been away for 18 months. How on earth have we managed without it so long?

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.