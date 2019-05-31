BBC reveals stars of its adaptation of Normal People by Sally Rooney

The stars of the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s award-winning novel Normal People have been announced as filming gets under way in Ireland.

The coming-of-age book has been adapted as a 12-part series for the BBC and the streaming service Hulu and will be directed by the Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald.

Portraying Marianne and Connell, the two young people navigating adulthood in post-financial crash Ireland in the book, are the Cold Feet actor Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, recently in the Gate Theatre’s The Great Gatsby and the stage adaptation of Louise O’Neill’s Asking for It, in his first television role.

Rooney, who will serve as executive producer, said: “As a long-time admirer of Lenny Abrahamson’s work, it’s a special privilege for me to be working alongside him on the adaptation of Normal People. I couldn’t be happier with the cast and team we’ve put together, and I’m very excited to watch them bringing new life to the story on screen.”

Rooney will serve as executive producer. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

The series, adapted by Rooney and the writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe, will be produced by Element Pictures, the production team behind The Favourite, Room and The Lobster.

Described as “the first great millennial author” by the New York Times, Rooney won best novel at the Costa Book awards and Waterstones’s book of the year for Normal People. It was also long-listed for the 2018 Man Booker prize and named 2019’s book of the year at the British Book awards.

It tracks the complex relationship between Marianne and Connell from the end of secondary school in County Sligo to early adulthood.

While Connell is popular at school and Marianne is seen as an outsider, they establish a connection while Connell’s mother is employed to clean Marianne’s house. When the pair go to Trinity College, Dublin, their social roles are reversed – with Marianne blossoming and Connell struggling to fit in.

Abrahamson previously directed films including 2015’s Room while Macdonald has credits for directing shows including Doctor Who and the 2017 BBC adaption of Howards End.

Abrahamson said: “In Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, I feel I have found two young actors who can vividly capture Marianne and Connell and bring alive the profound and beautiful relationship at the centre of the story. It’s also lovely for me to be shooting in Ireland again and telling an Irish story after shooting abroad.”

Paul Mescal, who has credits playing Gatsby in the Gate Theatre’s The Great Gatsby, will play Connell. Photograph: Ste Murray

Scenes will be filmed in Dublin, Sligo and Italy. The Irish actors Sarah Greene and Aislín McGuckin also join the cast.

The show will air on BBC Three and BBC One next year, while viewers in the US will be able to tune in on Hulu.

Normal People is Rooney’s second novel. Her first, Conversations with Friends was also well received by critics and gained her the title of Sunday Times Writer of the Year in 2017.

Announcing the programme in a statement, the BBC Drama controller, Piers Wenger, called Rooney “the voice of her generation”.

“Normal People is a beautifully crafted story of love and friendship. It was a thrill to read it ahead it of publication, and see how she has started to adapt this story of millennial angst for BBC Three.” – Guardian