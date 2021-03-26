A PC Brendan O’Connor? The RTÉ thought police must have got to him too

It’s entirely appropriate that Brendan O’Connor (RTÉ Radio 1, Saturday and Sunday) should be interviewing David Duchovny when he asks a question seemingly so uncharacteristic that one wonders if other forces are at work.

Duchovny, best known for playing the conspiracy-theorist FBI agent Fox Mulder in The X-Files, has been talking about his new novel when O’Connor says he took “a sharp intake of breath” after the book’s female protagonist deems the #MeToo movement a “psychosocial overcorrection”. O’Connor then asks if his guest shares this opinion.