A PC Brendan O’Connor? The RTÉ thought police must have got to him too

Radio: The RTÉ Radio 1 host can be smart and sharp but also thoughtful and even empathetic

Mick Heaney

Brendan O’Connor: there are still flashes of the journalist’s snappier side

It’s entirely appropriate that Brendan O’Connor (RTÉ Radio 1, Saturday and Sunday) should be interviewing David Duchovny when he asks a question seemingly so uncharacteristic that one wonders if other forces are at work.

Duchovny, best known for playing the conspiracy-theorist FBI agent Fox Mulder in The X-Files, has been talking about his new novel when O’Connor says he took “a sharp intake of breath” after the book’s female protagonist deems the #MeToo movement a “psychosocial overcorrection”. O’Connor then asks if his guest shares this opinion.

