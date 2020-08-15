A freshly enthusiastic Tubridy returns to airwaves

Summer holidays have already ended for some regular radio presenters, with the return to the airwaves of Joe Duffy last week and Ryan Tubridy this week.

Comedian Oliver Callan had pushed the envelope on a number of occasions during his stewardship of Tubridy’s midmorning show, and he did not endear himself to the people of the midlands on his final day by asking why anyone would want to holiday in that damp area. So it’s a welcome return for the titular host, in good form after his staycation in various parts of the country. When he is enthused about a subject there is no better broadcaster on Irish radio.

On Monday he is in his element when chatting with author Patrick Osborne, a Dub who now lives in Killarney. Their lively chat flows with an ease and a fluency that showcase all of Tubridy’s strengths. Osborne wants to know why more men don’t give in to the joy of reading – a topic close to Tubridy’s heart.

They get their answer on Tuesday from Dave from Drogheda, who calls in to talk about his local male book club. Their conversation evolves into a discussion on men as hosts (of book clubs) and Dave’s own background – an American who married an Irish woman and moved here in 2002 when the couple had twins. Tubridy is confident enough to allow his caller to talk away without the need to interject.

He is very fortunate with a guest such as Dave who is obviously well-read, articulate and willing to engage, even on the thorny issue of one Donald J Trump and the forthcoming US presidential election. RTÉ should call on him as a commentator in the future.

Osborne could also be considered for a regular slot. The author and horticulturist speaks about his love of books and the community spirit that inspired him to write his debut novel, Baxter’s Boys.

During a leisurely chat, to which Tubridy seems happy to devote more time than usual for the slot, the author and the presenter bounce back and forth with an ease that highlights the presenter’s strengths and Osborne’s charm.

Eavesdropping

When he’s on form and engaged, Tubridy asks questions that draw in the listener and makes them want to know more about the subject. When it comes to books, an author and a chatty interviewee, he has his perfect trifecta. To the listener it’s not a radio interview, it’s like eavesdropping on an entertaining conversation.

Joe Duffy’s Liveline, (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays) is in celebratory mood this week when Bank of Ireland performs a U-turn for customers who lost money through an online “smishing” scam that had been highlighted on the show by guest presenter Katie Hannon while Duffy was on holidays.

The calls from relieved customers highlight the strength of the show as a platform for consumer rights. Duffy is gracious enough to acknowledge that the issue arose during his absence and gives credit to the back-room team who field the calls from listeners and decide what goes on air.

Given Liveline’s format (it does what it says on the tin), it always run the risk of being repetitive and that does happen on Monday, but the relief of the bank customers involved is palpable.

Over on Newstalk Sean Moncrieff is still on holidays and Tom Dunne is holding the fort in his absence (Newstalk, weekdays). Dunne is another one of those genial radio presences prepared to ask the stupid questions which we all want to know the answers to, but are afraid to ask.

Everyman

Unlike his colleague Pat Kenny, who is undoubtedly clever and always sounds like he probably knows more than his guests, Dunne is happy to play the everyman. He has an interesting interview with scientist Isaac Herrion, co-author of a study conducted by Duke University in the US into which masks work and which do not.

Dunne reveals that he has a “going out” or “social occasions” mask and then his “on my own” mask, so he reckons he’s covered.

The conversation provides some relief from the heavier wall-to-wall Covid-19 coverage across all stations.

Audrey Carville on Morning Ireland, (RTÉ Radio 1, weekdays) discusses Sputnik 5, the vaccine being trialled in Russia, with infectious diseases expert Dr Clíona Ní Cheallaigh. With her warm voice Carville exudes empathy and reassures the good doctor when there is a glitch in their connection. Within seconds both women are back on course for what proves to be an optimistic piece.

At a time when the airwaves are chock-a-block with experts on the virus it is refreshing to hear a new voice in Ní Cheallaigh, who comes across as informed, approachable and very human, down to her nervous giggle during a brief drop in the interview.

Mark Cagney continues the most active retirement in broadcasting following his departure from TV3. After a recent stint on Newstalk Breakfast he is now to be heard on The Hard Shoulder (Newstalk, Wednesday, weekdays).

On Wednesday, the velvet-voiced veteran moves easily from a celebratory chat with two American contributors, who are both delighted with the nomination of Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s running mate, to a more sombre discussion with former Republic of Ireland soccer international Curtis Fleming about racism in modern Ireland.

Cagney’s smooth delivery is in sharp contrast with Sarah McInerney (RTÉ, Radio 1, weekdays) who, in an apparent rush to get through as many questions as possible with guests, repeatedly resorts to “can I ask you?” or “if you don’t mind”. It’s an irritating tic for an otherwise capable interviewer.

Moment of the week

Violinist Katherine Hunka introduces Piazzolla’s Four Seasons of Buenos Aires – Spring, which is performed sublimely by the Irish Chamber Orchestra for a brief slot on Arena (RTÉ Radio 1, weeknights) about the currently running Kilkenny Arts Festival. It’s a spine-tingling, hair-raising, beautiful and impressive rendition that is a wonderful advertisement for the orchestra’s concert, which, subject to Covid-19 guidelines, will be performed in the yard of Kilkenny Castle on Sunday, August 16th – although sadly, it’s already sold out.