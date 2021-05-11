The Tale of the Tea: Illustrated by Philip Eliot

School: Glebe NS, Wicklow

Class: 6th Class

Illustrator: Philip Eliot

The Tale of the Tea

William was an old posh man from Britain. In an old cabin, he was enjoying a cup of tea. It was a cabin on one of his lands because he owned a lot of land. William was in a bad mood.

The big pot of water was hanging idle over the fire. He used his last tea bag the night before and in the morning he had no tea. Luckily, his best friend, Johnny the farmer, brought him a tea bag! But the tea bag Johnny gave him only lasted one cup of tea. So, they had to go to the shop but they were sold out of tea!

“Someone just bought all the tea,” the cashier informed them.

William and Johnny were upset. They went to find the person who lived in the house on the hill. Johnny got his John Deere 6920 tractor stuck in the mud on the way up the hill.

“I’m stuck in the mud again, just like the battles in the second World War,” shouted William.

Suddenly, the tractor started slowly rolling down the hill with one of them in it.

“The brake callipers are worn!” Johnny was stuck in the tractor.

William tried to run after him but he hurt his back and Johnny’s shoelace got caught in the tractor...