The secret of career happiness? Stop being ‘pointlessly busy’
Unthinkable: Four great philosophers have life advice that’s still relevant today
Actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton – a musical celebration of modern restlessness. Photograph: Theo Wargo/Wireimage
Choosing what to do with one’s life can be overwhelming, and the responsibility weighs particularly heavily on the young.
“What we all want, of course, is all our best options left open as long as possible,” says Frank Bascome, the everyman American of Richard Ford’s series of novels, summarising a fear of commitment that no amount of career guidance cannot assuage.