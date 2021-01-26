The Irish Times Winter Nights festival day 2: Paul Howard and Edith Eger
Series of online talks featuring Irish Times journalists and guests runs until Friday
Paul Howard (pictured) and Patrick Freyne will tonight discuss the often underestimated art of comedy. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
The Irish Times Winter Nights festival – a series of stimulating and entertaining online talks and events, supported by Peugeot – runs until Friday, January 29th.
Here’s Tuesday’s lineup, the second night of the festival:
At 6.30pm in OK, Let’s Do Their Stupid Idea, two of Ireland’s funniest writers, Paul Howard and Patrick Freyne, will be getting together to discuss the often underestimated art of comedy.
The second event this evening features Holocaust survivor Edith Eger who will be in conversation with Irish Times columnist Róisín Ingle as they discuss Lessons for Living.
On Monday, the festival opened with podcaster and author Blindboy of Rubberbandits talking to Irish Times columnist Hilary Fannin. That was followed by an engrossing talk between Irish Times sports writer Joanne O’Riordan and Irish athletics legend Sonia O’Sullivan. The festival continues all week with internationally renowned guests including Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon, CNN’s John King, comedian Dara O’Briain and actor Gabriel Byrne in conversation with Irish Times journalists.
Tickets
