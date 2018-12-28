The best photographs of 2018: Arts and entertainment

Irish Times picks of the year: From a Galway moon to an Edinburgh contortionist

Updated: Sat, Dec 29, 2018, 06:00

Photograph: Joe O’Shaughnessy

Photograph: Joe O’Shaughnessy

 

Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon shines over Shop Street at Galway International Arts Festival in July.

Cleo Royale’s creation for the Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture final in May, made entirely from cast-off materials.

Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Mike Humphrey checks on Fred, a recently completed Mesmer robot, built in Cornwall, in England, in May. Mesmer characters can be fictional, or faithful re-creations of real people.

Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty
Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty

Mónica Alvarez meets a gravity-defying Shane Houlihan in the Upside Down Garden at the 12th annual Bord Bia Bloom Festival, in the Phoenix Park in Dublin. Almost 120,000 people attended the festival, which took place over the June bank-holiday weekend.

Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Hanging around at the Royal Hibernian Academy, in Dublin, in May as final preparations get under way for the RHA 188th Annual Exhibition; 2,600 works were submitted, with 600 going on show.

Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

In a tight spot with contortionist Odka, from Cirque Berserk, at the launch of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in June. The world’s largest arts festival takes place in the Scottish city each August.

Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.