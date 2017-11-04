Stranger Things’ memeability sets the internet alight

Popularity of Netflix’s hit show has led to YouTube critiques and bobble-headed toys

Seamus O'Reilly

The show’s popularity isn’t limited to the on-screen action

The show’s popularity isn’t limited to the on-screen action

 

A commercial hit and critical darling, Stranger Things is also a masterclass in tailoring itself toward memeability, scoring high in many of the internet’s favourite viral metrics: childhood nostalgia, hooky sci-fi premises, eye-popping plot twists and long, loving shots of extravagantly large hair.

The web took to the show in earnest, flooding the collective timeline with a bewildering gush of discussion, analysis, hysteria and outrage. Since its release, we’ve seen YouTubers such as BlindWave and Collider dissect each episode in depth, while ScreenRant and FlicksInTheCity have crafted standalone video essays investigating more esoteric theories about the show. These are less “who’s hair is best?” and more “Is Eleven secretly the ghost of a dead Rubik’s cube”?

The show’s popularity isn’t limited to the on-screen action. The series score was released on Spotify with nearly as much fanfare as the show’s Netflix premiere. The streaming platform also launched https://www.spotify-strangerthings.com, a nifty collaboration that determines your Stranger Things character based on your Spotify listening habits. (Shout out to all the other Dustins out there.)

Delightfully nerdy

Meanwhile, the show’s composers, Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, of Texas-based band Survive, took to Radiotopia’s excellent Song Exploder podcast to discuss their buzzing, warbling synths in more detail, giving a delightfully nerdy dive into their process and even sharing some early, unheard drafts of the show’s creeping, arpeggiated riffs.

Since this is the internet, not all of the coverage has been positive, and one viral story about the show’s merchandise raised more than a few acrylic-paint eyebrows.

It turns out Target’s advertisements for the show’s tie-in Funko Pop dolls (basically, bobble-headed toys for hardy collectors) didn’t include all of the cast. The omitted figurine was the cast’s most prominent black character, Lucas, making the gaffe much worse – especially seeing as cult character Barb was prominently displayed, despite having been on-screen for just a few minutes in two episodes.

Target subsequently made a full retraction, and made clear that a Lucas doll was very much in stock and ready to go, saying “it was never our intent to leave characters out”. This mostly settled the matter, leaving fans free to engage in one of the few broadly positive internet trends of recent months, whether by re-watching YouTube critiques, exploring its soundtrack, or spending hundreds of dollars on small, expensive figurines they will never, ever take out of their packaging.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.