What I (Don’t) Know About Autism: A riveting celebration of difference

Theatre review: Jody O’Neill’s timely new play has a wide emotional register

What I (Don’t) Know About Autism: Inclusivity defines the aesthetic as well as the experience of the show. Photograph: Ros Kavanagh

What I (Don’t) Know About Autism: Inclusivity defines the aesthetic as well as the experience of the show. Photograph: Ros Kavanagh

 

WHAT I (DON’T) KNOW ABOUT AUTISM

Peacock stage, Abbey Theatre, Dublin
★★★★
Scene 17: A History of Autism sums up the premise of Jody O Neill’s riveting new play. An upbeat musical number, it charts the first diagnoses and evolving treatments of autism. We learn about its initial definition as “childhood schizophrenia” and a variety of early “cures”: institutionalisation at best, electroshock therapy at worst. The final verse becomes a rousing celebration of the contemporary neurodiversity movement, which encourages a celebration of difference and an accommodation of need. All against a backdrop of “loud music, singing and dancing”, as helpful captions alert anyone who might be sensitive to noise.

The live captioning is just one of the resources that director Donal Gallagher adopts for the relaxed performance, the first of its kind at the Abbey Theatre. House lights also remain dim throughout, with the actors giving due notice of Eoin Winning’s lighting cues or atmospheric noises from Carl Kennedy’s sound design.

What I (Don’t) Know About Autism: an educational experience. Photograph: Ros Kavanagh
What I (Don’t) Know About Autism: an educational experience. Photograph: Ros Kavanagh

Inclusivity defines the aesthetic as well as the experience of the show. Medb Lambert’s costumes, for example, are drawn from a palette of stylish everyday clothes in bright primary colours, while her set has the dull grey functionality of a health service waiting room. Performers Shay Croke, Paula McGlinchey, Jayson Murray, Jody O’Neill, Matthew Raili and Eleanor Walsh, who play a wide variety of invested parties – children, parents, doctors, teachers – speak clearly, and, mostly, straight out to the audience. If autism is often associated with lack of empathy, they use an abundance of intimate eye contact and a wide emotional register to ensure the charge of the stories they tell. Some of these stories are shocking (the use of bleach and physical punishment as medical cure) and all are drawn from real life.

In this sense, What I (Don’t) Know About Autism is educational for anyone who has no experience with what one of the interviewees describes as “a trait not a disease.” However, as a celebration of difference and as an invitation for its diverse community to participate in theatrical culture, it is also, perhaps more importantly, a timely political gesture.

At the Abbey Theatre, Dublin, until Saturday; then at Everyman Palace, Cork, from Tuesday, February 11th, until Thursday, February 13th, and at Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray, Co Wicklow, on Saturday, February 15th

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.